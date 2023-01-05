Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront, now littered with debris including shrimp boats, in the mobile home park where he and his wife, Kathy, have a winter home on San Carlos Island, Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Oct. 5, 2022, one week after the passage of Hurricane Ian.
A fire just west of Boulder, Colo., which prompted a limited evacuation order, burns on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The unusual timing came nearly a year after a devastating wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes in nearby Louisville and Superior, just southeast of Boulder.
Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront, now littered with debris including shrimp boats, in the mobile home park where he and his wife, Kathy, have a winter home on San Carlos Island, Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Oct. 5, 2022, one week after the passage of Hurricane Ian.
Rebecca Blackwell - staff, AP
A fire just west of Boulder, Colo., which prompted a limited evacuation order, burns on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The unusual timing came nearly a year after a devastating wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes in nearby Louisville and Superior, just southeast of Boulder.
More than 1.3% of the adult population in the U.S. was displaced by natural disasters in the past year, with hurricanes responsible for more than half of the forced relocations, according to first-of-its-kind survey results from the U.S. Census Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.