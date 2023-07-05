Police investigate the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing several people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers.
Yong Kim - member image share, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Police on the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing several people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers.
Steven M. Falk - member image share, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Neighbors look on as police investigate a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing several people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers.
Steven M. Falk - member image share, The Philadelphia Inquirer
District Attorney Larry Krasner and other officials are walk through the neighborhood after last night's mass shooting in Philadelphia, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia Monday night, killing several people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers.
Tyger Williams - member image share, The Philadelphia Inquirer
A child's bike left at the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia Monday night, killing several people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers.
Tyger Williams - member image share, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Evidence markers and police tape are left at the scene of a Monday night shooting in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing several people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers.
Tyger Williams - member image share, The Philadelphia Inquirer
A rifle school casing is shown at the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing several people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers.
Steven M. Falk - member image share, The Philadelphia Inquirer
This booking photo provided by Philadelphia Police Department shows Kimbrady Carriker. Carriker was arraigned Wednesday, July 5, 2023 on five counts of murder as well as charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons counts of possession without a license and carrying firearms in public, prosecutors said.
Suspect, 40, arraigned on murder charges in Philadelphia mass shooting that killed 5
A 40-year-old accused of killing a man in a house and then gunning down four others “seemingly at random” on the streets of a southwest Philadelphia neighborhood before surrendering to police officers has been arraigned on murder and other charges
Police investigate the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing several people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers.
Yong Kim - member image share, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Police on the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing several people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers.
Steven M. Falk - member image share, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Neighbors look on as police investigate a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing several people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers.
Steven M. Falk - member image share, The Philadelphia Inquirer
District Attorney Larry Krasner and other officials are walk through the neighborhood after last night's mass shooting in Philadelphia, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia Monday night, killing several people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers.
Tyger Williams - member image share, The Philadelphia Inquirer
A child's bike left at the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia Monday night, killing several people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers.
Tyger Williams - member image share, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Evidence markers and police tape are left at the scene of a Monday night shooting in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing several people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers.
Tyger Williams - member image share, The Philadelphia Inquirer
A rifle school casing is shown at the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing several people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers.
Steven M. Falk - member image share, The Philadelphia Inquirer
This booking photo provided by Philadelphia Police Department shows Kimbrady Carriker. Carriker was arraigned Wednesday, July 5, 2023 on five counts of murder as well as charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons counts of possession without a license and carrying firearms in public, prosecutors said.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 40-year-old accused of killing a man in a house and then gunning down four others on the streets of a southwest Philadelphia neighborhood before surrendering to police officers has been arraigned on murder and other charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.