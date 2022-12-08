University of Virginia Shooting

This booking photo released by the Henrico County Sheriff's Office shows Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who was arrested Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in the fatal shooting of three football players at the University of Virginia.

 Uncredited - hogp, Henrico County Sheriff's Office

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student accused of fatally shooting three UVA football players and wounding two other students made his first in-person appearance in court Thursday, as a judge set a date for a hearing when witnesses will testify about the shootings on a bus carrying students back to campus from a field trip last month.

