Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, at podium, addresses community members and other local, state law enforcement officials in a town hall on antisemitic violence at YULA Boys High School in Los Angeles Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. The event is hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles following recent shootings targeting Jewish community members in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, at podium, addresses community members, and state and local law enforcement officials in a town hall on antisemitic violence at YULA Boys High School in Los Angeles Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. The event was hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles following recent shootings targeting Jewish community members in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore addresses community members at a town hall on antisemitic violence at YULA Boys High School in Los Angeles Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. The event was hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles following recent shootings targeting Jewish community members in Los Angeles.
Jeffrey Chemerinsky, Chief, Violent and Organized Crime Section for the U.S. Attorney's Office of Central District of Los Angeles, left, and Donald Always, FBI Assistant Director in Charge address community members in a town hall on antisemitic violence at YULA Boys High School in Los Angeles Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. The event is hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles following recent shootings targeting Jewish community members in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna addresses community members in a town hall on antisemitic violence at YULA Boys High School in Los Angeles Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. The event is hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles following recent shootings targeting Jewish community members in Los Angeles. At right, Ivan Wolkind, Chief Operating and Financial Officer at Jewish Federation of Los Angeles Chief Operating and Financial Officer.
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, left and LA County Sheriff Robert Luna smile as they addresses community members in a town hall on antisemitic violence at YULA Boys High School in Los Angeles Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. The event was hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles following recent shootings targeting Jewish community members in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass denounces anti-Semitism and hate crimes at a news conference at the U.S. Attorney's Office Central District of California offices in Los Angeles Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A person was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles this week that investigators believe were hate crimes, police said.
United States Attorney Martin Estrada, left, listens to Rabbi Abraham Cooper, Associate Dean and Director of Global Social Action for the Simon Wiesenthal Center, right, and Hillel Newman, Consul General, Senior Representative of the State of Israel to the Pacific Southwest, middle, after a news conference at the U.S. Attorney's Office Central District of California offices in Los Angeles Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A person was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles this week that investigators believe were hate crimes, police said.
Hillel Newman, Consul General, Senior Representative of the State of Israel to the Pacific Southwest, listens to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass denounce anti-Semitism and hate crimes at a news conference in Los Angeles Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A person was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles this week that investigators believe were hate crimes, police said.
Jeffrey Abrams, Regional Director of Anti-Defamation League - ADL Los Angeles denounces anti-Semitism and hate crimes at a news conference in Los Angeles Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A person was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles this week that investigators believe were hate crimes, police said.
Jeffrey Abrams, Regional Director of Anti-Defamation League, ADL Los Angeles, at podium, denounces anti-Semitism and hate crimes at a news conference at the U.S. Attorney's Office Central District of California offices in Los Angeles Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. From left, United States Attorney Martin Estrada and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. A person was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles this week that investigators believe were hate crimes, police said.
Los Angeles Police Assistant Chief Robert E. Marino, left, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass denounce anti-Semitism and hate crimes at a news conference in Los Angeles Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A person was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles this week that investigators believe were hate crimes, police said.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass denounces anti-Semitism and hate crimes at a news conference at the U.S. Attorney's Office Central District of California offices in Los Angeles Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. At left, United States Attorney Martin Estrada and FBI Assistant Director in Charge Don Always, right. A person was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles this week that investigators believe were hate crimes, police said.
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
The shootings Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 brought fear into LA's Jewish community after officials said the victims were targeted because they wore clothing that identified their faith, including black coats and head coverings. Both survived the violence.
Jaime Tran, 28, is charged with two counts of hate crimes and two counts of using, carrying and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
He entered his not-guilty plea Thursday in federal court. He remains held without bail.
Kate Corrigan, one of Tran's attorneys, said she expects to receive discovery-hearing evidence within the coming days as she prepares his defense.
“We’ll be looking at the overall scenario in this case and addressing the charges,” she said Thursday.
Tran told law enforcement that he looked online for a “kosher market” and decided to shoot someone nearby, according at an affidavit filed by the FBI. He also admitted to shooting someone the previous day, the affidavit said.
Tran has “history of antisemitic and threatening conduct,” an FBI affidavit said, citing a review of emails, text messages and unspecified reports.
In 2022, he emailed former classmates using insulting language about Jewish people, and he threatened a Jewish former classmate, repeatedly sending them messages like “Someone is going to kill you, Jew” and “I want you dead, Jew,” according to the affidavit.
