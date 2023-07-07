Police investigate and mark the crime scene on I70 on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. Authorities say an armed robbery spree in Ohio ended with a police chase and shootout that left one suspect dead and an officer critically wounded. Two other suspects who fled on foot from the shootout were later captured.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An armed robbery spree in Ohio ended with a police chase and shootout that left one suspect dead and an officer critically wounded, authorities said. Two other suspects who fled on foot from the shootout were later captured.
