BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — An SUV slammed into a crowd Sunday, killing at least seven people and injuring at least 10 who were waiting at a bus stop outside a migrant shelter in the border city of Brownsville, Texas, police said.
Shelter director Victor Maldonado of the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center said he reviewed the shelter's surveillance video Sunday morning after receiving a call about the crash.
"What we see in the video is that this SUV, a Range Rover, just ran the light that was about 100 feet away and just went through the people who were sitting there in the bus stop," Maldonado said.
Victims struck by the vehicle were waiting for the bus to return to downtown Brownsville after having spent the night at the overnight shelter, said Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.
The city bus stop is across the street from the shelter and is not marked. There is no bench, and people waiting there were sitting along the curb, Maldonado said. He said most of the victims were Venezuelan men.
Brownsville has seen a surge of Venezuelan migrants over the last two weeks for unclear reasons, authorities said. On Thursday, 4,000 of about 6,000 migrants in Border Patrol custody in Texas' Rio Grande Valley were Venezuelan.
Maldonado said the SUV flipped after running up on the curb and continued moving for about 200 feet. Some people walking on the sidewalk about 30 feet from the main group were also hit, Maldonado said. Witnesses detained the driver as he tried to run away and held him until police arrived, he said.
Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval said the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. and that police did not know whether the driver intentionally hit people.
"It can be three factors," Sandoval said. "It could be intoxication; it could be an accident; or it could be intentional. In order for us to find out exactly what happened, we have to eliminate the other two."
The driver was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained when the car rolled over, Sandoval said. There were no passengers in the car, and police didn't immediately know the drivers' name or age, Sandoval said Sunday afternoon.
"He's being very uncooperative at the hospital, but he will be transported to our city jail as soon as he gets released," Sandoval said. "Then we'll fingerprint him and (take a) mug shot, and then we can find his true identity."
Police also retrieved a blood sample and sent it to a Texas Department of Public Safety lab to test for intoxicants.
The surge in the number of migrants this week has prompted Brownsville commissioners to indefinitely extend a declaration of emergency during a special meeting Thursday.
"We don't want them wandering around outside," Pedro Cardenas, a city commissioner, said Sunday after the crash. "So, we're trying to make sure they're as comfortable as they can be so they don't have to go out and look for anywhere else."
About 2,500 migrants have crossed through the river daily into Brownsville in the past few days, Cardenas said. He said Border Patrol is aware of the city's capacity of 1,000 at their processing area near the crossing point and a downtown building where city employees and volunteers guide migrants on how to purchase bus or plane tickets to their final destinations. The city is considering expanding services to accommodate needs in the coming days, Cardenas said.
