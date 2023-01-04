A currency trader walks by the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating its plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.
A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating its plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.
Currency traders watch computer monitors at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating its plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.
A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), center, and the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating its plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.
A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating its plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.
A currency trader walks by the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating its plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating its plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
Currency traders watch computer monitors at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating its plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), center, and the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating its plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating its plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
FILE - Flags adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Richard Drew - staff, AP
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, led by gains in the tech sector, which has been taking a beating over the past year. Salesforce rose nearly 4% in the early going Wednesday after becoming the latest tech company to announce layoffs. The company, a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, will cut 10% of its staff. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% shortly after the opening bell, and the Dow was up 0.4%. The Nasdaq rose 0.7%. Crude oil prices were down about 3%, leaving energy stocks as the only sector in the red. Treasury yields fell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.