ARCADIA, Fla. (AP) — A teenager was fatally shot at a county fair in a rural part of Florida known for its annual rodeos, authorities said Sunday.
AP
Teen fatally shot at fair in Florida county known for rodeos
A teenager was fatally shot at a county fair in a rural part of Florida known for its rodeos
- AP
-
-
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Sue Darby
- Sylvia Ikard
- Anthony Dee 'Tony' McAnalley
- Rebecca Letson
- Thomas Eugene Smith 'Tommy'
- TVA: No plans to reopen Wilson Dam to the public
- Colbert Cattlemen's Association awards scholarships, beef
- Work release officer arrested after allowing 3 inmates to leave overnight
- Anthony Dee 'Tony' McAnalley
- Lester Weldon Wooten
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.