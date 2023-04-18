Highway Funding Tennessee

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State Address in the House Chamber on Feb. 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee's roads funding push to allow express toll lanes on some highways and fee increases on drivers with electric or hybrid vehicles cleared a key legislative vote on Monday, March 20, 2023.

 Mark Zaleski - freelancer, FR170793 AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee budget writers on Tuesday said they will funnel $20 million of taxpayer dollars to help fund anti-abortion centers, marking a dramatic reduction from the original $100 million proposed by Gov. Bill Lee several months prior.

