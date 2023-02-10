Texas AG Criminal Allegations

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, right, stands with his wife Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, left, as he is sworn in for a third term in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Ken Paxton has agreed to apologize and pay $3.3 million in taxpayer money to four former staffers who accused him of corruption in 2020, igniting an ongoing FBI investigation of the three-term Republican. Under terms of a preliminary lawsuit settlement filed Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, Paxton made no admission of wrongdoing to accusations of bribery and abuse of office, which he has denied for years and called politically motivated.

 Eric Gay - staff, AP

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to apologize and pay $3.3 million in taxpayer money to four former staffers who accused him of corruption in 2020, igniting an ongoing FBI investigation of the three-term Republican.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

