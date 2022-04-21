Obit-Hinojosa-Smith

FILE -Sylvia Stern-Stone grabs author Rolando Hinojosa for a photo before his presentation at the Texas Book Festival in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014. Romeo Rolando Hinojosa-Smith, an award-winning Texas author who began in the 1970s writing a series of novels that told the stories of people living in a fictional county along the Texas-Mexico border, has died Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He was 93.

 Jay Janner - member, Austin American-Statesman

DALLAS (AP) — Romeo Rolando Hinojosa-Smith, an award-winning Texas author who began in the 1970s writing a series of novels that told the stories of people living in a fictional county along the Texas-Mexico border, has died. He was 93.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

