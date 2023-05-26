FILE - Patrick Xavier Clark, accused in the death of Migos rapper Takeoff in downtown Houston, makes his first appearance in court on Dec. 5, 2022 at the Criminal Courthouse in Houston. The man accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff last year outside a Houston bowling alley has been indicted on a murder charge Thursday, May 25, 2023, according to court records.
Raquel Natalicchio - member image share, Houston Chronicle
FILE - Police and the medical examiner's office work outside 1201 San Jacinto following a shooting on Nov. 1, 2022. The man accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff last year outside a Houston bowling alley has been indicted on a murder charge Thursday, May 25, 2023, according to court records.
Annie Mulligan - member image share, Houston Chronicle
FILE - Patrick Xavier Clark, accused in the death of Migos rapper Takeoff in downtown Houston, makes his first appearance in court on Dec. 5, 2022 at the Criminal Courthouse in Houston. The man accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff last year outside a Houston bowling alley has been indicted on a murder charge Thursday, May 25, 2023, according to court records.
Raquel Natalicchio - member image share, Houston Chronicle
FILE - Police and the medical examiner's office work outside 1201 San Jacinto following a shooting on Nov. 1, 2022. The man accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff last year outside a Houston bowling alley has been indicted on a murder charge Thursday, May 25, 2023, according to court records.
Annie Mulligan - member image share, Houston Chronicle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.