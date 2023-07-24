Timothy Simpkins waits for closing arguments to begin in 371st District Court, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. On Monday, July 24, a jury began deliberating the sentence for Simpkins, who was found guilty of attempted capital murder in a 2021 shooting at a Dallas-area high school that wounded two other students and a teacher.
Amanda McCoy - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Timothy Simpkins reacts after he is found guilty of attempted capital murder, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in 371st District Court in Fort Worth, Texas. On Monday, July 24, a jury began deliberating the sentence for Simpkins, who was found guilty of attempted capital murder in a 2021 shooting at a Dallas-area high school that wounded two other students and a teacher.
Amanda McCoy - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas jury deliberates punishment for student in school shooting that wounded three
A jury on Monday began deliberating the sentence for a 19-year-old who was found guilty of attempted capital murder in a 2021 shooting at a Dallas-area high school that wounded two other students and a teacher
Amanda McCoy - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Amanda McCoy - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A jury on Monday began deliberating the sentence for a 19-year-old who was found guilty of attempted capital murder in a 2021 shooting at a Dallas-area high school that wounded two other students and a teacher.
