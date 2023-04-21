David Temple is shown during his sentencing trial in the Harris County 178th District Criminal Court Monday April 10, 2023 in Houston. David Temple was convicted for the second time for the murder of his pregnant wife, Belinda Lucas Temple, in Aug. 2019, but the sentencing was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Raquel Natalicchio - member image share, Houston Chronicle
Defense attorney Romy Kaplan, left, speaks to client David Temple during his sentencing trial in the Harris County 178th District Criminal Court Monday April 10, 2023 in Houston. David Temple was convicted for the second time for the murder of his pregnant wife, Belinda Lucas Temple, in Aug. 2019, but the sentencing was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Raquel Natalicchio - member image share, Houston Chronicle
Darren Temple, brother of David Temple, left, sits beside family and friends during the sentencing trial for David Temple in the Harris County 178th District Criminal Court Monday, April 10, 2023 in Houston. David Temple was convicted for the second time for the murder of his pregnant wife, Belinda Lucas Temple, in Aug. 2019, but the sentencing was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Raquel Natalicchio - member image share, Houston Chronicle
David Temple is shown during his sentencing trial in the Harris County 178th District Criminal Court Monday April 10, 2023 in Houston. David Temple was convicted for the second time for the murder of his pregnant wife, Belinda Lucas Temple, in Aug. 2019, but the sentencing was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Raquel Natalicchio - member image share, Houston Chronicle
Defense attorney Romy Kaplan, left, speaks to client David Temple during his sentencing trial in the Harris County 178th District Criminal Court Monday April 10, 2023 in Houston. David Temple was convicted for the second time for the murder of his pregnant wife, Belinda Lucas Temple, in Aug. 2019, but the sentencing was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Raquel Natalicchio - member image share, Houston Chronicle
Darren Temple, brother of David Temple, left, sits beside family and friends during the sentencing trial for David Temple in the Harris County 178th District Criminal Court Monday, April 10, 2023 in Houston. David Temple was convicted for the second time for the murder of his pregnant wife, Belinda Lucas Temple, in Aug. 2019, but the sentencing was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Raquel Natalicchio - member image share, Houston Chronicle
Authorities said Belinda Temple, 30, was fatally shot in her home on Jan. 11, 1999, in what was initially believed to be a burglary.
Prosecutors later accused David Temple of staging the burglary at his suburban Houston home and fatally shooting his wife, a high school teacher who was eight months pregnant, because he was having an affair.
David Temple later married the woman he’d been seeing. He had been a football coach at Alief Hastings High School and wasn’t charged in the killing until five years after it happened.
A jury initially convicted Temple of murder in 2007 and sentenced him to life in prison. But Texas’ top criminal court overturned that conviction in 2016 because prosecutors had withheld evidence.
Temple was convicted in August 2019 for a second time. But that jury could not decide on a sentence, prompting a judge to declare a mistrial. This month’s new resentencing trial has been delayed in part by the coronavirus pandemic.
Temple’s second wife filed for divorce in the middle of his retrial in 2019.
Defense attorneys had argued a teenager who lived in the Temples’ neighborhood was the killer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.