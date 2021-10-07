Texas man gets life term in shooting deaths of family of 8

David Conley is escorted into the Harris County Criminal Court of Judge Chuck Silverman during his trial Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 in Houston, for the murders of eight people. Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty, saying he has a mental disability.

 Melissa Phillip

HOUSTON (AP) — A jury on Thursday convicted a man of capital murder in the 2015 shooting deaths of his ex-girlfriend, her husband and six children, including his own son, at a Houston-area home.

