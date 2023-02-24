Deputy National Police Chief Surachet Hakpal, left, talks to reporters with Tubtim "Sue" Howson, 57, during press conference at police headquarter in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Howson allegedly struck Michigan State University student Benjamin Kable, 22, shortly before dawn on Jan. 1. She flew to Thailand on a one-way ticket on Jan. 3, according to U.S. authorities.
Thai-American suspect in Michigan hit-and-run returned to US
A sheriff says a Michigan woman who fled to Thailand to avoid the consequences of a hit-and-run crash that killed a suburban Detroit college student on New Year’s Day has returned to the U.S. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says 57-year-old Tubtim “Sue” Howson of Oakland Township is in custody while she awaits a detention hearing Tuesday that would clear the way for her return to Michigan to face state and federal charges
A Michigan woman who fled to Thailand to avoid the consequences of a hit-and-run crash that killed a suburban Detroit college student has returned to the U.S., a sheriff said Friday.
Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, of Oakland Township, is in custody while she awaits a detention hearing Tuesday that would clear the way for her return to Michigan to face state and federal charges, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a news release.
