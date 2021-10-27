Thai police: Woman cut rope holding painters 26 floors high

A Myanmar national identified as Song, one of two painters rescued from a high-rise condominium in Thailand, talks to reporters at Pak Kret police station in Nonthaburi near Bangkok, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. A resident of the building cut the support rope for the two painters, apparently angry she wasn't told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until a couple rescued them, police said Wednesday. The woman is facing charges of attempted murder, according to a police official.
BANGKOK (AP) — A resident of a high-rise condominium in Thailand cut the support rope for two painters, apparently angry she wasn't told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until a couple rescued them, police said Wednesday.
