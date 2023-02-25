Kenya Africa US Jill Biden

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks is seen on a camera viewfinder during an interview with Associated Press White House reporter Darlene Superville in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Biden told The Associated Press in the exclusive interview that she feels a kinship with Africa during her sixth visit to the continent. She says she wants to support nations fighting for democracy — "just like I feel we're doing in the United States."  [BRIAN INGANGA/AP PHOTO]

 Joe Mwihia

NAIROBI, Kenya — U.S. first lady Jill Biden gave one of the clearest indications yet that President Joe Biden will run for a second term, telling The Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Friday that there's "pretty much" nothing left to do but figure out the time and place for the announcement.

