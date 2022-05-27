Esmeralda Bravo, 63, sheds tears while holding a photo of her granddaughter, Nevaeh, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 8-year-old was among those killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas.
In this image provided by Vincent Salazar, he poses with his daughter Layla Salazar. Layla was one of the 19 children and their two teachers who were gunned down behind a barricaded door at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Vincent Salazar
In this image provided by Vincent Salazar, Layla Salazar poses with her first place ribbons from field day at her school, Robb Elementary School. Layla was one of the 19 children and their two teachers who were gunned down behind a barricaded door at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Vincent Salazar
Crosses with the names of Tuesday's shooting victims are placed outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. The 18-year-old man who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers in Texas left a digital trail that hinted at what was to come.
Jae C. Hong - staff, AP
Manny Renfro - handout one time use, Manny Renfro
This undated handout photo provided by Siria Arizmendi shows her niece, Eliahna García, 10. García is among those killed in Tuesday, May 24, 2022, shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Siria Arizmendi - handout one time use, Siria Arizmendi
Siria Arizmendi - handout one time use, Siria Arizmendi
Manny Renfro - handout one time use, Manny Renfro
Uncredited - handout one time use, Vincent Salazar
Uncredited - handout one time use, Vincent Salazar
Jae C. Hong - staff, AP
Uziyah Garcia's cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Dario Lopez-Mills - staff, AP
Jailah Silguero's cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Dario Lopez-Mills - staff, AP
Makenna Elrod's cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Dario Lopez-Mills - staff, AP
Nevaeh Bravo's cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Dario Lopez-Mills - staff, AP
Amerie Jo Garza's cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Dario Lopez-Mills - staff, AP
Tess Mata's cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Dario Lopez-Mills - staff, AP
Alithia Ramirez's cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Dario Lopez-Mills - staff, AP
Layla Salazar's cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Dario Lopez-Mills - staff, AP
Maite Rodriguez's cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Dario Lopez-Mills - staff, AP
Miranda Mathis' cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Dario Lopez-Mills - staff, AP
Annabell Rodriguez's cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Dario Lopez-Mills - staff, AP
Eva Mireles' cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Dario Lopez-Mills - staff, AP
Alexandria Rubio's cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Dario Lopez-Mills - staff, AP
Jackie Cazares' cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Dario Lopez-Mills - staff, AP
Eliahana Torres' cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Dario Lopez-Mills - staff, AP
Jayce Luevanos' cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Dario Lopez-Mills - staff, AP
Xavier Lopez's cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Dario Lopez-Mills - staff, AP
Rojelio Torres' cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Dario Lopez-Mills - staff, AP
Ellie Garcia's cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Dario Lopez-Mills - staff, AP
Jose Flores' cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Dario Lopez-Mills - staff, AP
Irma Garcia's cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Dario Lopez-Mills - staff, AP
Lights illuminate a cross made of flowers at a memorial site in the town square for the victims killed in this week's elementary school shooting on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nineteen children were looking forward to a summer filled with Girl Scouts and soccer and video games. Two teachers were closing out a school year that they started with joy and that had held such promise. They're the 21 people who were killed Tuesday when an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. Some families have been willing to share their stories with The Associated Press and other media. Others asked for privacy. Here are their names.
