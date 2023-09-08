FILE - A man views the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Nearly a month after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century killed scores of people, authorities on Maui are working their way through a list of the missing that has grown almost as quickly as names have been removed. Lawsuits are piling up in court over liability for the inferno, and businesses across the island are fretting about what the loss of tourism will mean for their futures.
FILE - Charred remains of homes are visible following a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 22, 2023. The number of people still missing following wildfires that destroyed the historic community of Lahaina a month ago has dropped, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, while the number of confirmed deaths has remained at 115.
FILE - Ethan Meyers, right, carries crosses to put up to honor the victims killed in a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 22, 2023. The number of people still missing following wildfires that destroyed the historic community of Lahaina a month ago has dropped, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, while the number of confirmed deaths has remained at 115.
The number of people missing following devastating Maui wildfires has dropped to 66, governor says
One month after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century leveled the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says the number of missing has dropped to 66, the death toll remains at 115, and authorities will soon escort residents on visits to their property
FILE - A man views the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Nearly a month after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century killed scores of people, authorities on Maui are working their way through a list of the missing that has grown almost as quickly as names have been removed. Lawsuits are piling up in court over liability for the inferno, and businesses across the island are fretting about what the loss of tourism will mean for their futures.
Jae C. Hong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Charred remains of homes are visible following a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 22, 2023. The number of people still missing following wildfires that destroyed the historic community of Lahaina a month ago has dropped, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, while the number of confirmed deaths has remained at 115.
Jae C. Hong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Ethan Meyers, right, carries crosses to put up to honor the victims killed in a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 22, 2023. The number of people still missing following wildfires that destroyed the historic community of Lahaina a month ago has dropped, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, while the number of confirmed deaths has remained at 115.
HONOLULU (AP) — One month after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century leveled the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday that the number of missing has dropped to 66, the confirmed death toll remains at 115 and authorities will soon escort residents on visits to their property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.