FILE - This undated photo provided by the Sayreville, N.J., Borough Council shows Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. On Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, Rashid Ali Bynum, the church associate charged with gunning down Dwumfour, a New Jersey pastor and councilwoman, was indicted on murder and weapons charges.
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Middlesex County, N.J., Prosecutor's Office shows Rashid Ali Bynum, of Portsmouth, Va. On Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, Bynum, the church associate charged with gunning down Eunice Dwumfour, a New Jersey pastor and councilwoman, was indicted on murder and weapons charges.
The Virginia man accused of fatally shooting a New Jersey pastor has been denied bail
Prosecutors say a Virginia man charged with killing a New Jersey pastor had lived with her and her daughter for a time before returning to their Sayreville home this year and shooting the church leader 14 times
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A Virginia man charged with killing a New Jersey pastor had lived with her and her child for a time before returning to their Sayreville home early this year and shooting the charismatic church leader 14 times, prosecutors said at the suspect’s detention hearing Monday.
