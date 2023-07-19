People buy Powerball tickets at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.
Liz Huston, a contemporary mixed media artist smiles after buying 44 Powerball tickets at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.
Powerball ticket receipts are seen in the garbage, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Hawthorne, Calif. With lottery jackpots for Powerball and Mega Millions cumulatively approaching $2 billion for this week's drawings, millions of people across the country will be lining up at convenience store, grocery and gas station counters hoping to hit it big.
An electronic sign hanging at a convenience store announces a Powerball jackpot exceeding 1 billion dollars as a man leaves the store with his lottery tickets, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in New York. The new jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for the game.
Pedestrians walk past an electronic sign hanging at a convenience store announcing a Powerball jackpot exceeding 1 billion dollars, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in New York. The new jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for the game.
A woman purchase a Powerball ticket from a machine, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Hawthorne, Calif. The new jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for the game.
A hand written sign at a convenience store announces a Powerball jackpot of 1 billion dollars, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in New York. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.
Damian Dovarganes - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Damian Dovarganes - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People line up to buy Powerball tickets at a 7 Eleven liquor store on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Chino Hills, Calif.
Eugene Garcia - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ryan Sun - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mary Altaffer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mary Altaffer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ryan Sun - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
