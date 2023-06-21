Line workers in boom trucks and on the street work to replace broken utility poles and lines as rain moves in on Peoria Avenue over the Broken Arrow Expressway, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
A utility worker watches from a bucket as crews install and repair poles and utility lines that fell along Peoria Avenue over the Broken Arrow Expressway as rain comes down, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
A utility worker watches from a bucket as crews repair utility lines and install new poles along Peoria Avenue over the Broken Arrow Expressway as rain comes down, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Line workers in boom trucks and on the street work to replace broken utility poles and lines as rain moves in on Peoria Avenue over the Broken Arrow Expressway, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular - member image share, Tulsa World
A utility worker looks out in the rain as his bucket moves past damaged poles along Peoria Avenue over the Broken Arrow Expressway, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
A utility worker watches from a bucket as crews install and repair poles and utility lines that fell along Peoria Avenue over the Broken Arrow Expressway as rain comes down, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Two utility workers look down Peoria Avenue from buckets as lines are moved by other workers to remove a pole that fell into a billboard as rain falls, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Line workers in boom trucks and on the street move a broken utility pole on Peoria Avenue over the Broken Arrow Expressway as rain comes down, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Line workers help guide a new utility pole as it is being placed by a truck along Peoria Avenue over the Broken Arrow Expressway as rain comes down, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
A utility worker watches from a bucket as crews repair utility lines and install new poles along Peoria Avenue over the Broken Arrow Expressway as rain comes down, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
