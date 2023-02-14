This combination of images from surveillance video provided by Michigan State University Police and Public Safety show a suspect whom authorities are looking for in connection with multiple shootings at the university late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Uncredited - handout one time use, MSU Police and Public Safety
Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., as authorities respond to reports of shootings, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
This booking photo provided by Michigan Department of Corrections shows Anthony McRae. Police identified McRae, who killed three students and wounded five at Michigan State University, saying Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 that a tip from the public led to a confrontation with officers miles from campus where the gunman fatally shot himself.
Uncredited - hogp, Michigan Department of Corrections
A stretcher is unloaded from an ambulance outside the Michigan State University Union following shootings on campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Nick King - member, Lansing State Journal
A police officer, with his gun drawn, is seen through the window at an entrance at the Michigan State University Union following shootings on campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Nick King - member, Lansing State Journal
This combination of images from surveillance video provided by Michigan State University Police and Public Safety show a suspect whom authorities are looking for in connection with multiple shootings at the university late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.
Uncredited - handout one time use, MSU Police and Public Safety
Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., as authorities respond to reports of shootings, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Jakkar Aimery - member image share, Detroit News
This booking photo provided by Michigan Department of Corrections shows Anthony McRae. Police identified McRae, who killed three students and wounded five at Michigan State University, saying Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 that a tip from the public led to a confrontation with officers miles from campus where the gunman fatally shot himself.
Uncredited - hogp, Michigan Department of Corrections
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Investigators are still sorting out why a man opened fire on the Michigan State University campus, killing three students and wounding five. The gunman fatally shot himself after a roughly three-hour manhunt. Here's a timeline of events during and after the Monday shooting (all times Eastern).
8:15 p.m. — Gunshot heard outside classroom. Gunman enters the room seconds later and fires several shots, witnesses say.
8:18 p.m. — Callers to 911 report a shooting inside Berkey Hall. Shortly afterward, shots reported at MSU Union building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.