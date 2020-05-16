Since 1950, the United States has set aside the third Saturday in May to recognize the patriotic service of our nation’s active duty military.
In addition to its usual missions of protecting our freedom and national honor in places like Afghanistan and Iraq, the military is currently involved in protecting civilians during the COVID-19 pandemic.
What is Armed Forces Day?
Armed Forces Day is a joint celebration of all five branches of the U.S. military — the Army, the Navy, the Coast Guard, the Marine Corps and the Air Force. The day honors all people currently serving in the U.S. armed forces.
Armed Forces Day is often marked with parades, fly-overs, marches, and other public events. Celebrations will no doubt look different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why do we celebrate Armed Forces Day?
U.S. Secretary of Defense Louis Johnson announced the creation of Armed Forces Day in 1949 to replace the separate celebrations of Army Day, Navy Day, and Air Force Day. The new Armed Forces Day reinforced the unification of those U.S. military branches under one central agency, the Department of Defense.
“Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, 1950, marks the first combined demonstration by America’s defense team of its progress, under the National Security Act, toward the goal of readiness for any eventuality,” President Truman said in an address during the first Armed Forces Day. “It is the first parade of preparedness by the unified forces of our land, sea, and air defense.”
When did Armed Forces Day begin?
Armed Forces Day began in 1950, when President Harry Truman wanted to establish a day that would jointly celebrate the branches of the U.S. military, which had recently been united under the new Department of Defense.
The first Armed Forces Day was marked with parades and air shows around the country, including a march in Washington, D.C., of more than 10,000 troops and cadets from every part of the military.
Who does Armed Forces Day honor?
Armed Forces Day honors all current members of the U.S. armed forces.
“This is the day on which we have the welcome opportunity to pay special tribute to the men and women of the Armed Forces … to all the individuals who are in the service of their country all over the world,” the New York Times described the day in 1952.
What is the difference between Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Armed Forces Day?
These three holidays should not be confused.
Memorial Day is a federal holiday that remembers and mourns people who have died in U.S. military service.
Veterans Day, also a federal holiday, honors the service of all U.S. military veterans, both living and deceased.
Armed Forces Day, meanwhile, celebrates everyone currently serving in the U.S. armed forces. Unlike Memorial Day and Veterans Day, Armed Forces Day is not an official federal holiday.
