Mississippi Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, right, speaks with Jasper County resident Jessie Crosby as he surveys the damage following an overnight tornado that swept through the small community of Louin, Miss., Monday, June 19, 2023.
Workers salvage personal belongings from their damaged vehicles outside of Merchants and Marine Bank in Moss Point, Miss., Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after a tornado damaged the building on Monday afternoon, trapping workers inside.
Hannah Ruhoff - member image share, The Sun Herald
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks to his reelection platform before attendees of the Mississippi Press Association annual meeting in Flowood, Miss., Friday, June 16, 2023.
Rogelio V. Solis - staff, AP
Residents and family members walk past the remains of a mobile home following an overnight tornado that swept through Louin, Miss., Monday, June 19, 2023.
Rogelio V. Solis - staff, AP
Mississippi Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, right, speaks with Jasper County resident Jessie Crosby as he surveys the damage following an overnight tornado that swept through the small community of Louin, Miss., Monday, June 19, 2023.
James Pugh - member, impact601.com
Workers salvage personal belongings from their damaged vehicles outside of Merchants and Marine Bank in Moss Point, Miss., Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after a tornado damaged the building on Monday afternoon, trapping workers inside.
Hannah Ruhoff - member image share, The Sun Herald
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley speaks on his political platform before attendees of the Mississippi Press Association annual meeting in Flowood, Miss., Friday, June 16, 2023.
Rogelio V. Solis - staff, AP
Myra Howard cleans out her aunt's damaged home in Moss Point, Miss., Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after a tornado tore through the town on Monday afternoon.
Hannah Ruhoff - member image share, The Sun Herald
A mobile home is turned on its side off Main Street in Moss Point, Miss., after a tornado struck the town, Monday, June 19, 2023.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves traveled to Alabama for a Republican fundraising event as people in his state were still reeling from back-to-back tornadoes that killed one person, injured dozens and destroyed homes and businesses, and in the midst of lingering power outages from severe thunderstorms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.