In this image made from video provided by KAMC/KLBK, people stand near debris in Matador, Texas, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, following storms went through the area. A line of severe storms produced multiple tornadoes Wednesday evening on the Rolling Plains in Texas, killing multiple people and causing significant damage around the northern town of Matador.
An American flag is seen among debris after a tornado, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Matador, Texas. A line of severe storms produced what a meteorologist calls a rare combination of multiple tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and softball-sized hail in west Texas, killing at least four people and causing significant damage around the town of Matador, a meteorologist said Thursday.
Search and rescue teams look for survivors in a former Dollar General after a tornado, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Matador, Texas. A line of severe storms produced what a meteorologist calls a rare combination of multiple tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and softball-sized hail in west Texas, killing at least four people and causing significant damage around the town of Matador, a meteorologist said Thursday.
Jaci Deweese, left, and Ashley Krider pick up coffee to take to the local nursing home after a tornado, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Matador, Texas. A line of severe storms produced what a meteorologist calls a rare combination of multiple tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and softball-sized hail in west Texas, killing at least four people and causing significant damage around the town of Matador, a meteorologist said Thursday.
Pat Smith looks through his restaurant, Matador Diner, after a tornado, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Matador, Texas. Smith was in the cafe during the tornado and "It felt like forever but only lasted 20 seconds." A line of severe storms produced what a meteorologist calls a rare combination of multiple tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and softball-sized hail in west Texas, killing at least four people and causing significant damage around the town of Matador, a meteorologist said Thursday.
In this image taken from video, hail shatters a window on a vehicle during a storm at the Red Rocks Ampitheatre, Wednesday evening, June 21, 2023, in Morrison, Colo. Seven people were hospitalized, according to KMGH-TV. None of those taken to hospitals had life-threatening injuries, and up to 90 people were treated for injuries at the amphitheater, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.
In this image taken from video, hail collects in the parking area during a storm at the Red Rocks Ampitheatre, Wednesday evening, June 21, 2023, in Morrison, Colo. Seven people were hospitalized, according to KMGH-TV. None of those taken to hospitals had life-threatening injuries, and up to 90 people were treated for injuries at the amphitheater, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.
In this image taken from video, hail fails on vehicles during a storm at the Red Rocks Ampitheatre, Wednesday evening, June 21, 2023, in Morrison, Colo. Seven people were hospitalized, according to KMGH-TV. None of those taken to hospitals had life-threatening injuries, and up to 90 people were treated for injuries at the amphitheater, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.
In this image made from video provided by KAMC/KLBK, people stand near debris in Matador, Texas, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, following storms went through the area. A line of severe storms produced multiple tornadoes Wednesday evening on the Rolling Plains in Texas, killing multiple people and causing significant damage around the northern town of Matador.
Uncredited - handout one time use, KAMC/KLBK
An American flag is seen among debris after a tornado, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Matador, Texas. A line of severe storms produced what a meteorologist calls a rare combination of multiple tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and softball-sized hail in west Texas, killing at least four people and causing significant damage around the town of Matador, a meteorologist said Thursday.
Annie Rice - member, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Search and rescue teams look for survivors in a former Dollar General after a tornado, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Matador, Texas. A line of severe storms produced what a meteorologist calls a rare combination of multiple tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and softball-sized hail in west Texas, killing at least four people and causing significant damage around the town of Matador, a meteorologist said Thursday.
Annie Rice - member, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Jaci Deweese, left, and Ashley Krider pick up coffee to take to the local nursing home after a tornado, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Matador, Texas. A line of severe storms produced what a meteorologist calls a rare combination of multiple tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and softball-sized hail in west Texas, killing at least four people and causing significant damage around the town of Matador, a meteorologist said Thursday.
Annie Rice - member, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Pat Smith looks through his restaurant, Matador Diner, after a tornado, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Matador, Texas. Smith was in the cafe during the tornado and "It felt like forever but only lasted 20 seconds." A line of severe storms produced what a meteorologist calls a rare combination of multiple tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and softball-sized hail in west Texas, killing at least four people and causing significant damage around the town of Matador, a meteorologist said Thursday.
Annie Rice - member, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
In this image taken from video, hail shatters a window on a vehicle during a storm at the Red Rocks Ampitheatre, Wednesday evening, June 21, 2023, in Morrison, Colo. Seven people were hospitalized, according to KMGH-TV. None of those taken to hospitals had life-threatening injuries, and up to 90 people were treated for injuries at the amphitheater, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.
Denver7 - handout one time use, Denver7
In this image taken from video, hail collects in the parking area during a storm at the Red Rocks Ampitheatre, Wednesday evening, June 21, 2023, in Morrison, Colo. Seven people were hospitalized, according to KMGH-TV. None of those taken to hospitals had life-threatening injuries, and up to 90 people were treated for injuries at the amphitheater, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.
Denver7 - handout one time use, Denver7
In this image taken from video, hail fails on vehicles during a storm at the Red Rocks Ampitheatre, Wednesday evening, June 21, 2023, in Morrison, Colo. Seven people were hospitalized, according to KMGH-TV. None of those taken to hospitals had life-threatening injuries, and up to 90 people were treated for injuries at the amphitheater, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.
A line of severe storms produced what a meteorologist calls a rare combination of multiple tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and softball-sized hail in west Texas, killing at least four people, injuring nine and causing significant damage around the town of Matador, a meteorologist said Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.