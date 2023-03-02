Snow covers shrubs and the top of a cactus on Thursday, March 2, 2023 east of Phoenix, Ariz. The National Weather Service predicts that a powerful weather system will affect most of the lower 48 states into Thursday as it began to taper off in California. It could bring heavy snow to the Southwest and some portions of the high Plains and record high temperatures in the Gulf Coast into the Ohio Valley.
Utility service vehicles from multiple agencies stage in the paved parking lots of Grass Valley's Glenbrook Plaza as the storm cleared Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Calif. Work will continue around the clock to restore power to the many who are still without electricity and heat in Nevada County.
A pair of residents at the Cedar Park apartments in Grass Valley, Calif., take a break from shoveling snow during Tuesday evening's blizzard conditions on Feb. 28, 2023, that caused widespread damage to the Sierra Nevada, including these awnings, which buckled from the snow.
Snow coats the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson, Ariz., on March 2, 2023. Tucson International Airport received an inch of snow, the 7th highest March snow for one day on record, according to the National Weather Service.
The Tucson Mountains blanketed with snow as seen from the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson, Ariz., on March 2, 2023. Tucson International Airport received an an inch of snow, the 7th highest March snow for one day on record, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow dusts Saguaro cactus in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson, Ariz., on March 2, 2023. Tucson International Airport received an an inch of snow, the 7th highest March snow for one day on record, according to the National Weather Service.
A man works to shovel snow from around vehicles parked in a lot off of Coyote Street during Wednesday's break in the storm in Nevada City, City, March 1, 2023. More low snow is forecast this weekend and into next week.
Snow covers shrubs and the top of a cactus on Thursday, March 2, 2023 east of Phoenix, Ariz. The National Weather Service predicts that a powerful weather system will affect most of the lower 48 states into Thursday as it began to taper off in California. It could bring heavy snow to the Southwest and some portions of the high Plains and record high temperatures in the Gulf Coast into the Ohio Valley.
Kevin Nunn - staff, AP
Utility service vehicles from multiple agencies stage in the paved parking lots of Grass Valley's Glenbrook Plaza as the storm cleared Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Calif. Work will continue around the clock to restore power to the many who are still without electricity and heat in Nevada County.
Elias Funez - member image share, The Union
A pair of residents at the Cedar Park apartments in Grass Valley, Calif., take a break from shoveling snow during Tuesday evening's blizzard conditions on Feb. 28, 2023, that caused widespread damage to the Sierra Nevada, including these awnings, which buckled from the snow.
Elias Funez - member image share, The Union
David and Kelli Góra 's home is covered after a snowstorm in Big Bear Lake, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
David Góra - ugc, David Góra
David and Kelli Góra dig out from a snowstorm that struck their home in Big Bear Lake, California, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
David Góra - ugc, David Góra
Snow coats the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson, Ariz., on March 2, 2023. Tucson International Airport received an inch of snow, the 7th highest March snow for one day on record, according to the National Weather Service.
Rick Wiley - member, Arizona Daily Star
The Tucson Mountains blanketed with snow as seen from the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson, Ariz., on March 2, 2023. Tucson International Airport received an an inch of snow, the 7th highest March snow for one day on record, according to the National Weather Service.
Rick Wiley - member, Arizona Daily Star
The Hollywood sign is seen with snow capped mountains behind it from the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Mark J. Terrill - staff, AP
The Hollywood sign is seen with snow capped mountains behind it from the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Mark J. Terrill - staff, AP
Snow dusts Saguaro cactus in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson, Ariz., on March 2, 2023. Tucson International Airport received an an inch of snow, the 7th highest March snow for one day on record, according to the National Weather Service.
Rick Wiley - member, Arizona Daily Star
A man works to shovel snow from around vehicles parked in a lot off of Coyote Street during Wednesday's break in the storm in Nevada City, City, March 1, 2023. More low snow is forecast this weekend and into next week.
Elias Funez - member image share, The Union
People begin the work of digging their vehicles out of the snow and ice from the recent winter storm along Pleasant Street in Grass Valley, Calif., Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
DALLAS (AP) — Tornadoes touched down in Texas and Louisiana as a powerful storm system that dumped heavy snow in California moved eastward Thursday, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights into and out of Dallas.
Tornado watches were issued until late Thursday night for Dallas, Fort Worth and surrounding areas of Texas where wind gusts could reach 80 mph (145 kph), according to the National Weather Service.
“If your phone’s alerted and you hear sirens, that is for wind speeds as strong as a weak tornado,” the weather service tweeted. “So treat it like one! Get inside, away from windows!”
About 100 miles (160 km) east of Dallas, a twister that hit the ground near the small town of Fouke moved northeast toward Texarkana at 55 mph (88 kph), the weather service said.
North of Dallas, winds brought down trees, ripped the roof off a grocery store and overturned four 18-wheelers along U.S. Route 75. Only minor injuries were reported, police said.
Further east in Louisiana, a tornado touched down near Louisiana State University in Shreveport.
More than 346,000 utility customers in Texas had no electricity as of Thursday evening, according to poweroutage.us.
FlightAware.com reports Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field have tallied more than 400 cancellations total, either to or from the airports.
Several school districts, including Dallas and Fort Worth, canceled after school activities and events because of the forecast.
“This is the same system that struck California and it's now in New Mexico and will be crossing Texas and then Arkansas,” said Rich Thompson, lead forecaster for the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
He said high winds and large hail posed the greatest threats.
Meteorologists say the storm produced a “once-in-a-generation” snow in California and Oregon with up to 7 feet (2 meters) accumulating in spots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.