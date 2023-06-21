This image provided by Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute, shows dead and injured marine mammals ashore on a beach in Santa Barbara County, Calif., on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023. Numerous sick and dead sea lions and dolphins have been found along the Southern California coast this month and experts believe a bloom of harmful algae is to blame.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marine mammal rescue organizations have been swamped with reports of sick and dead sea lions and dolphins along the Southern California coast this month, and experts believe a bloom of harmful algae is to blame.
