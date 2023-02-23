Medicaid Transgender Care Ban

Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose a series of bills that target the LGBTQ community, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Lawmakers are considering efforts to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors, restrict where certain drag shows can take place and bar private companies that manage care for Tennessee's Medicaid program from contracting with the state if they cover gender-transitioning care.

 Jonathan Mattise - staff, AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Transgender youth in Tennessee would be banned from receiving gender-affirming care under legislation currently headed to the desk of Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who has voiced support for the bill.

