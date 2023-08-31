FILE - Law enforcement officers stand outside a school housing an educational program called Starts Right Here that's affiliated with the Des Moines, Iowa, School District, following a shooting, Jan. 23, 2023, in Des Moines. Lawyers gave their opening statements Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in the trial of Preston Walls, a Des Moines teenager accused of murdering two students at the alternative school for at-risk young people.
Zach Boyden-Holmes - member, ASSOCIATED PRESS
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines teenager accused of murdering two fellow students inside an alternative school has admitted he pulled the trigger, but claims he did so because he feared for his life, his lawyer said in the trial's opening statements Thursday.
