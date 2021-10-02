Trump asks US judge to force Twitter to restore his account

FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas. Trump wants a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which was suspended in January following the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump’s attorneys on Friday, Oct. 1, filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey.

 LM Otero

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol.

