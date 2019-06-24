COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Donald Trump says he'd prefer to run for re-election against Joe Biden, suggesting that the former vice president won't be the "great candidate" Hillary Clinton was in 2016.
The president told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that Clinton was "very smart. She was very tough. She was ruthless and vicious."
Asked if he'd rather face Clinton again, Trump said "I would actually rather run against Biden" because "Sleepy Joe. He's sleepy. She was not sleepy."
Biden has largely shrugged off past criticisms, saying Trump is "really fascinated with me."
He leads early polls in the crowded field of Democrats seeking their party's 2020 presidential nomination. Trump has previously said he'd prefer to face Biden next year, calling him "the weakest mentally."
