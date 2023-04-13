Trump Legal Troubles

FILE - In this image from video provided by the New York State Attorney General, former President Donald Trump is sworn in for a deposition on Aug. 10, 2022, in New York. Trump is expected to visit the offices of New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday, April 13, 2023, for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company's business practices.

 Uncredited - hogp, New York State Attorney General

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump was expected to visit the offices of New York's attorney general Thursday for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company's business practices.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.