FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant with Trump, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Nauta is set to be arraigned on charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents that the Justice Department wanted back. Nauta was charged earlier this month alongside Trump in a 38-count indictment filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.
Trump valet charged in classified documents case set again for arraignment after earlier delays
A valet for Donald Trump accused of helping the former president hide classified documents from federal authorities is due back in a Florida court after an earlier appearance was postponed because of a canceled flight
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and ERIC TUCKER - Associated Press
Alex Brandon - staff, AP
Former President Donald Trump stands with Walt Nauta as he visits Pat's King of Steaks in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023.
MIAMI (AP) — A valet for Donald Trump accused of helping the former president hide classified documents from federal authorities is due back in a Florida court on Thursday after an earlier appearance was postponed because of a canceled flight.
