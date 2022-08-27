SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three passengers on a Delta Airlines flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence, the airline said.
Turbulence on Florida to Utah flight injures 3 passengers
Delta Airlines says three passengers on a flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence
