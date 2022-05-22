ISTANBUL (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Ankara has been summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry over a warning to U.S. citizens in Turkey about attending a political rally that referred to police crowd control methods, state-run media said Sunday.
Turkey summons US ambassador over warning on police methods
The U.S. ambassador to Ankara has been summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry over a U.S. warning to citizens in Turkey about attending a political rally that referred to police crowd control methods
