Turkey's Erdogan says extra 10M doses of Chinese vaccine due

In this photo provided by Turkey's Health Ministry, a vaccination team member administers a dose of the CoronaVac vaccine, produced by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd., to Sati Kayiran, 88, in Ayas, in Ankara province, Turkey, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Turkey on Thursday expanded its COVID-19 inoculation campaign to include people aged 85 and older.

 HOGP

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that a further 10 million doses of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine could arrive in Turkey by this weekend.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.