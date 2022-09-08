RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday President Joe Biden has approved additional military aid to Ukraine worth up to $675 million, an announcement that came as he gathered allies to renew their commitment to military support “for the long haul.”
U.S. approves up to $675M in further military aid to Ukraine
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says President Joe Biden has approved additional military aid to Ukraine worth up to $675 million
