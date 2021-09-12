Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, Monday August 23, 2021, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, Monday August 23, 2021, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of Indian cricket team including Ishant Sharma, centre right, leave The Edwardian Manchester hotel where the team were staying in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The fifth and final test of the cricket series between England and India was cancelled on Friday in Manchester amid health concerns among India's players following a coronavirus outbreak in their camp.
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 30, 2021 file photo, Britain's newly appointed Health Secretary Sajid Javid looks at photographers as he puts on a face mask to curb the spread of coronavirus as he gets into his ministerial vehicle after leaving 10 Downing Street in London. Britain’s health secretary said Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 that authorities have decided not to require vaccine passports for entry into nightclubs and other crowded events in England, reversing course amid opposition from some of the government’s supporters in Parliament.
Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, Monday August 23, 2021, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Alberto Pezzali
Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, Monday August 23, 2021, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Alberto Pezzali
Members of Indian cricket team including Ishant Sharma, centre right, leave The Edwardian Manchester hotel where the team were staying in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The fifth and final test of the cricket series between England and India was cancelled on Friday in Manchester amid health concerns among India's players following a coronavirus outbreak in their camp.
Jon Super
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 30, 2021 file photo, Britain's newly appointed Health Secretary Sajid Javid looks at photographers as he puts on a face mask to curb the spread of coronavirus as he gets into his ministerial vehicle after leaving 10 Downing Street in London. Britain’s health secretary said Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 that authorities have decided not to require vaccine passports for entry into nightclubs and other crowded events in England, reversing course amid opposition from some of the government’s supporters in Parliament.
LONDON (AP) — Authorities in Britain have decided not to require vaccine passports for entry into nightclubs and other crowded events in England, Britain's health secretary said Sunday, reversing course amid opposition from some of the Conservative government’s supporters in Parliament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.