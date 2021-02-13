UK's Johnson: Vaccines worldwide takes a 'colossal mission'

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a vial of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, during a visit to Barnet FC's ground at the Hive, which is being used as a coronavirus vaccination centre, in London. Johnson plans to appeal to leaders of the world’s richest nations to unite in a “colossal mission’’ to get COVID-19 vaccines to every country and to lead a sustainable recovery from the pandemic. That's according to remarks his office released in advance of a virtual meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

 Stefan Rousseau

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to appeal to leaders of the world’s richest nations to unite in a “colossal mission’’ to get COVID-19 vaccines to every country and to lead a sustainable recovery from the pandemic, according to remarks released Saturday.

