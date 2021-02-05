UN chief reappoints billionaire Bloomberg as climate envoy

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 file photo, Michael Bloomberg, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Climate Action, speaks during the plenary session of the Global Action Climate Summit, in San Francisco. The United Nations says American billionaire Michael Bloomberg has been reappointed as a special envoy to engage governments and businesses in tackling the threat of global warming. Bloomberg was first tapped for the position in 2018. The U.N. said Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants the former New York City mayor to “mobilize stronger and more ambitious climate action” in the lead-up to a global climate summit in November. The summit was delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 Eric Risberg

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations says American billionaire Michael Bloomberg has been reappointed as a special envoy to engage governments and businesses in tackling the threat of global warming.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

