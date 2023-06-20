United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Nairobi, Kenya on the occasion of World Refugee Day Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Grandi visited the east African country and met with President William Ruto to show his appreciation for the country's planned integration programs allowing refugees to become self-sufficient.
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, center, speaks during a press conference accompanied by Governor of Garissa County Nathif Jama Adam, left, and Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizens Services Julius Bitok, right, in Nairobi, Kenya on the occasion of World Refugee Day Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Grandi visited the east African country and met with President William Ruto to show his appreciation for the country's planned integration programs allowing refugees to become self-sufficient.
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, center, speaks during a press conference accompanied by Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizens Services Julius Bitok, right, in Nairobi, Kenya on the occasion of World Refugee Day Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Grandi visited the east African country and met with President William Ruto to show his appreciation for the country's planned integration programs allowing refugees to become self-sufficient.
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Nairobi, Kenya on the occasion of World Refugee Day Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Grandi visited the east African country and met with President William Ruto to show his appreciation for the country's planned integration programs allowing refugees to become self-sufficient.
Khalil Senosi - staff, AP
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, center, speaks during a press conference accompanied by Governor of Garissa County Nathif Jama Adam, left, and Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizens Services Julius Bitok, right, in Nairobi, Kenya on the occasion of World Refugee Day Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Grandi visited the east African country and met with President William Ruto to show his appreciation for the country's planned integration programs allowing refugees to become self-sufficient.
Khalil Senosi - staff, AP
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, center, speaks during a press conference accompanied by Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizens Services Julius Bitok, right, in Nairobi, Kenya on the occasion of World Refugee Day Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Grandi visited the east African country and met with President William Ruto to show his appreciation for the country's planned integration programs allowing refugees to become self-sufficient.
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The top U.N. official for refugees praised Kenya’s plans Tuesday for an integration program that would aim to make refugees self-sufficient, as he met with the Kenyan president on Marking World Refugee Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.