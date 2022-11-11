GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body is poised to hold a special session on Iran in the wake of the government's deadly crackdowns on protesters, threats against journalists and other alleged human rights violations in the Islamic republic.
UN rights body to hold urgent session on Iran amid crackdown
The U.N.’s top human rights body will hold a special session on Iran in the wake of the government's violent and deadly crackdowns on protesters, threats against journalists and other alleged human rights violations in the Islamic republic
