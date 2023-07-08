In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Tamara Bredova, left, costumed as a mermaid, pretends to play a ukulele underwater, Saturday, July 8, 2023, while Kelly Angel, right, strokes a faux guitar at the Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary near Big Pine Key, Fla. Several hundred divers and snorkelers submerged along a portion of the continental United States' only living coral barrier reef to listen to a local radio station's four-hour broadcast, piped beneath the sea to promote coral reef preservation. Kelly Angel is at right.
Frazier Nivens - handout one time use, Florida Keys News Bureau
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, mermaid Donna Whitney pretends to play a harp Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary near Big Pine Key, Fla. Several hundred divers and snorkelers submerged along a portion of the continental United States' only living coral barrier reef to listen to a local radio station's four-hour broadcast, piped beneath the sea to promote coral reef preservation.
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Kristen Livengood, left, pretends to sing underwater, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary near Big Pine Key, Fla. Several hundred divers and snorkelers submerged along a portion of the continental United States' only living coral barrier reef to listen to a local radio station's four-hour broadcast, piped beneath the sea to promote coral reef preservation.
