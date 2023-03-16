Wrestler Death Lawsuit

This photo provided by University of the Cumberlands shows Grant Brace. On Wednesday, March 16, 2023, the Kentucky university agreed to a settlement of more than $14 million over the death of Brace, a student wrestler who died during practice. The settlement reached over Brace's death includes an agreement for the University of the Cumberlands to participate in a heat-illness training program and to help raise awareness of heat-related injuries, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the university.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, University of the Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky university has agreed to a settlement of more than $14 million over the death of a student wrestler hours after practice, the school announced.

