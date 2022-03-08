Sarah Weddington Collection TWU

This February 2022 photo provided by Texas Woman's University shows the White House ID of the late Texas lawyer Sarah Weddington from her time working during the Carter Administration photographed at the Blagg Huey Library on the Denton campus of Texas Woman's University. Papers, pictures and other artifacts belonging to Weddington will become part of Texas Woman's University's permanent collection the university announced Tuesday, March 8, 2022. At the age of 26, Weddington successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court.

 Michael Modecki - handout one time use, Texas Woman's University

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Papers, pictures and other artifacts belonging to Sarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who at the age of 26 successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court, will become part of Texas Woman's University's permanent collection.

