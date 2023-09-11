This photo provided by Pfizer in September 2023 shows single-dose vials of the company's updated COVID vaccine for adults. U.S. regulators have approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, shots aimed at revving up protection this fall and winter. The Food and Drug Administration's decision Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 is part of a shift to treat fall COVID-19 vaccine updates much like getting a yearly flu shot.
Uncredited - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo provided by Pfizer in September 2023 shows a single-dose vial of the company's updated COVID vaccine for adults. U.S. regulators have approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, shots aimed at revving up protection this fall and winter. The Food and Drug Administration's decision Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 is part of a shift to treat fall COVID-19 vaccine updates much like getting a yearly flu shot.
Uncredited - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo provided by Pfizer in September 2023 shows a multi-dose vial of the company's updated COVID vaccine for children under 5. The U.S. approved updated COVID-19 vaccines Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 hoping to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and blunt any surge this fall and winter.
Uncredited - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo provided by Pfizer in September 2023 shows a single-dose vial of the company's updated COVID vaccine for ages 5 to 11. The U.S. approved updated COVID-19 vaccines Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 hoping to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and blunt any surge this fall and winter.
Uncredited - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS
