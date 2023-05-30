Soldiers of the US Army Airborne Division wait for the Air Force B-1B Lancer bomber flight over Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The two B-1B Lancer aircraft are assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing currently operating out of RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, conducted a low approach flyby over Sarajevo and other cities of Bosnia and Herzegovina to underscore the United States' strong partnership with the Armed Forces of BiH and enduring commitment to Bosnia and Herzegovina's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and multiethnic character.
US bombers fly over Bosnia in sign of support amid continued secessionist threats
A pair of U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers has flown low over Sarajevo and several other Bosnian cities as a sign of support amid continued secessionist threats by the staunchly pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik
Armin Durgut - stringer, AP
Armin Durgut - stringer, AP
Armin Durgut - stringer, AP
Armin Durgut - stringer, AP
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A pair of U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers flew low over Sarajevo and several other Bosnian cities on Tuesday as a sign of support amid continued secessionist threats by the staunchly pro-Russia Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik.
