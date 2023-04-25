Election Security Iran

FILE - In this image provided by U.S. Cyber Command, Army Major Gen. William Hartman, commander of U.S. Cyber Command's Cyber National Mission Force, speaks during a ceremony at U.S. Cyber Command headquarters at Fort George E. Meade, Md., on Dec. 19, 2022. Before the 2020 presidential election, Iranian hackers broke into to a system used by an unidentified local government to support its election night operations but were kicked out before any attack could be launched, according to U.S. military and cybersecurity officials.

 Uncredited - hogp, U.S. Cyber Command

Iranian hackers broke into to a system used by a U.S. municipal government to publish election results in 2020 but were discovered by cyber soldiers operating abroad and kicked out before an attack could be launched, according to U.S. military and cybersecurity officials.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

